LIMA — Edward G. "Gale" Boedicker, 81, of Lima, passed away at 10:50 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on December 27, 1937 in Lima, to Doll and Daisy (McVicker) Boedicker, who both preceded him in death. On May 28, 1994, he married Linda Louise (Schilling) Boedicker, who preceded him in death on March 15, 2019.

Gale retired as a machine operator at Dana Corporation. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, having served during Germany. In younger years he enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball and baseball. He enjoyed camping, bowling, fishing and vacationing. He enjoyed watching Ohio State football and the Cincinnati Reds. He was a member of the Eagle's Aerie 370 of Lima. Above all else he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his four children, Kevin Boedicker of Lima, Tina (James) Ogle of Lima, Michele Boedicker of Lima, and Nona (Gary Spencer) Wright of Bradford; his seven grandchildren, Joseph (Amanda) Boedicker, Jonathon Boedicker, Sarah Boedicker, Alexis DeBernay, Abigale Wright, Emily Boedicker, and Emma Ogle; his great-grandchildren Jayden, Libby, Benjamin and Matthew; brothers David "Bernie" (Irene) Boedicker of Lima and Gary (Pam) Boedicker of Lima; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Eldon "Lee" Boedicker and his sister Erma Callahan.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 and one hour prior to the services on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL .

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, with Rev. Bryan Bucher officiating.

Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Beaverdam, with VFW Post 1275 performing military graveside services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church.

