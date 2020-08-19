1/1
Edward Butler
1941 - 2020
DELPHOS — Edward T. Butler, 78, of Delphos, passed away at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Vancrest of Delphos. He was born November 3, 1941 in Delphos, OH to Elbert Butler and Nellie (Hittle) Butler; who preceded him in death. On December 26, 1992 he was united in marriage to Roseanna Fisher. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2004.

Edward is survived by two sons, Tim Butler of Kansa City, KS and Mike (Tammy Woods) Butler of Delphos, OH; four daughters Paula Ann Butler of Dayton, OH, Amy (David Rollins) Horton of Van Wert, OH, Mary Kay Butler of Kingman, AZ, and Rebacca Ann Kathrine (David Figley) Butler of Delphos, OH; two sisters, Armeda (Russell) Shark of Spencerville and Betty (Robert) LaRue of Cridersville, and one sister in law, Wanda Butler; 4 grandchildren, Isaac Butler, Heather Horton, Kayla Rose Horton, and Matthew Horton; and many nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife; his parents; his brothers, Ralph Butler of Delphos, OH, and Elbert Butler Jr. of Englewood, OH; and his sister Goldie (Robert) Shaeffer.

Edward worked for Hayes-Albion for 30 years, after he worked at I&K for 19 years. Edward was a member of the Delphos Eagles and the Delphos Sportsman Club. He loved fishing and playing bingo. Edward was an avid horseshoe player and even won trophies. He also enjoyed watching Delphos Jefferson sporting events like Football and Basketball. Edward was Ohio State Buckeyes fan and Cincinnati Reds fan, and took his kids to see many games.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home with Rev. Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. On Sunday August 23 and Monday August 24, 2020 at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mercy St. Rita's Hospice or Donors Choice.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
