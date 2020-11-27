LIMA — Edward W. Collins, age 71, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 5:46 pm, in the emergency room of Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born Jan. 2, 1949 in Middlesboro, KY, to Dave and Mary (Courier) Collins who preceded him in death. On Mar. 20, 2008, he married Beverly Miracle who survives.

Also surviving are his children: David Collins, Richard (Christy) Collins and Nicole (Matthew) McKissick all of Lima; stepchildren: Robert (Michelle) Glasco, Carolee Austin and Miranda Lane all of Lima; a brother, Johnny (Aleen) Collins of Speedwell, TN and two sisters, Nadine and Tallulah; a special granddaughter, Maylee McKissick, a special grandson, Conner Boroff and fourteen other grandchildren.

Edward is preceded in death by a son, Eddie Collins.

Mr. Collins was a crane operator for Teledyne and Superior Forge Steel for many years. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling, golfing and corn hole. He enjoyed and loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

