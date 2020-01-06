LIMA — Edward William Crist Sr., age 81, passed away at 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his home.

Edward was born on November 1, 1938, in Ligonier, IN, to the late Edward B. and Margaret L. (Hart) Crist. On April 22, 1960, he married Betty M. (Ricker) Crist, who preceded him in death on September 22, 2014.

Edward worked at the Lima Ford Engine Plant for 43 ½ years; retiring in June 2003. He was an innovative thinker and received several awards at Ford for his suggestions. Edward also enjoyed high school sports.

He is survived by two daughters: Deborah (Dale) Woods and Tammy Faye Crist, both of Lima; a son Edward William (Gina) Crist Jr. of Elida; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; brothers: Dave (Ola) Crist of Spencerville and Claude Crist of Harrod; and sisters: Shirley Crist of St. Marys, Sandy Roller and Tammy (Trish) Crist, both of Findlay.

Along with his wife and parents, Edward was preceded in death by two daughters: Angela Crist and Alberta Wireman; a son, Benton Crist; a grandson, Edward Woods; and brother, Larry Crist.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Brother Marcus Brown will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Food Pantry

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements