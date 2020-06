CELINA — Edward Deitsch, 75, died at 2:30 a.m. June 27, 2020, at Celina Manor Nursing Home.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home. The Rev. Richard Van Horn will officiate. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.