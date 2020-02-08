LIMA — Edward D. Eberle, age 62 of Lima, passed Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 3, 1957 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert C. and Janet Sue Cole Eberle. He retired after 30 years from International Tank Service.

Survivors include a son - Chad E. Eberle of Findlay; a brother - Robert (Ashley) Eberle, Jr. of Lima; and a sister Roxanne Howland of Lima.

Graveside services will begin 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Shawnee Cemetery, Lima. Contributions may be directed to the Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville to help defray funeral cost.