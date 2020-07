Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

LIMA — Edward Elmquist, 76, died July 1, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Services will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church, Lima. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store