Edward Elmquist

LIMA — Edward J. Elmquist was released from this world to live with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by those he loved most on July 1, 2020 at 10:03 AM under the wonderful care of the hospice team at St Rita's Medical Center.

Ed was born June 17, 1944 in Cleveland, OH to the late C. Norman and Irene (Buban) Elmquist.

He leaves behind his life-long best friend and loving wife Karen (Chapman) Elmquist, whom he married Sept. 22, 1962.

He was always very proud of his children and worked hard all of his life to take care of them…Mechell (Craig) Broadwater – Etna, OH, Melissa (Nick Kellis) Elmquist – Lima, Melanie (Doug) Bice – Lima, Kirk (Kretia) Elmquist – Springfield, MO, and Trenton (Kate) Elmquist – Powell, OH. His grandchildren Keaton, Wade, Beth, Samantha, Natalie, Audrey, Tyler, Chloe, Cross, Evan and Libby….great grand-children Hudson and Pierce along with Dean and Sylvie, arriving later this year. He is also survived by his sister Norene Parish and sister-in-law Mary Elmquist-Lane, both of Lima along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his big brother Norman Elmquist, who Ed had missed every day since and also his nephew, Durrell "Beaver" Blank.

Ed established an exemplary career as an Independent Insurance Agent, receiving many achievement awards throughout the years. He was a life-long member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving in various areas of ministry, especially enjoying working with young people.

Ed enjoyed watching the OSU Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns play ball. Favorite past-times were watching classic cinema, listening to music, bird watching, and taking care of his home and his yard. He smiled always, had an excellent sense of humor, was generous to a fault and never knew a stranger. He will be remembered as a man who valued human life and walked bravely through his journey in both the joys and the challenges.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lima. Rev. Megan Croy and Rev. Jack Chalk will officiate. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Ed always believed in education. Memorial contributions can be made to The Lima Community Foundation, P.O Box 1086, Lima, 45802-1086, honoring the scholarship fund of the Lima Senior High Class of '62, in his memory.

