RAWSON — The Reverend Edward E. Gorsuch passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 92 at the Hilty Mennonite Home in Pandora, OH. Edward was the surviving younger son of Charles and Mildred (Frock) Gorsuch. Born on July 21, 1927, he grew up on his family farm near Springfield, OH. There he enjoyed farm life and grew to love caring for all the animals, especially the prized sheep he raised for wool. He graduated from Otterbein College in Westerville, OH in 1948. While in college, he met the love of his life, Alice C. Garton, with whom he has been married for 72 years. Ed answered God's call to the ministry, moving his family and completing his studies at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY. His ministry led him to serve for over 60 years. In the early years he started new mission churches for the Southern Baptist Mission Board in Northwestern Ohio and later, served in churches in Southeastern KY, West Virginia, returning again to pastor in Northwestern Ohio before retiring from the pulpit. He loved and appreciated the generosity and openness of each and every congregation he served. After his retirement as an official pastor, he continued to preach the word of our Lord in revivals, guest and substitute pastorships well into his late 80's. For many years, he and Alice enjoyed breeding, raising and riding horses on their farm in Rawson along with a menagerie of cats, dogs, turkeys and a pig named Maybelline! In addition to his loving wife Alice, Ed is survived by his children, Sue Gorsuch, David Gorsuch, Mary Whitney (Kenneth), Elizabeth Hoople and grandchildren, Christie Roberts, Brian Hightower and great-grandchildren, James and Kyle Destry. With respect to social distancing limitations due to the Covid-19 virus, the family will be having a private graveside service at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Mount Cory, Ohio. There will be a public memorial service at a later date for all family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah, P.O. Box 3838, San Diego, California, 92163. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to be providing services to the Gorsuch family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.