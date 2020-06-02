FORT JENNINGS — Edward "Ed" L. Jackson, 75, of Ft. Jennings, passed away at 2:26 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 8, 1945, in Fairmont, West Virginia to Earl and Roberta (Groves) Jackson who both preceded him in death. On March 26, 1966, he was united in marriage to Caroline Meeker. She preceded him in death in 2017. Edward is survived by four children, Dennis (Cherie) Parsell of Delphos, Kelly (Jerry) Kroeger of Rockford, Cassie (Tonya Coleman) Saum of Elida, and Scott E. (Lisa) Jackson of Northville, MI; seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren; three brothers, Kenny (Eileen) Jackson of Delphos, Earl (Lynn) Jackson of Toledo, and Joe (Sue) Jackson of Delphos. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Deborah C. Meister. Edward worked at the Lima Refinery starting in 1969. From 1976 to 1980, he worked for the Trans Alaskan Pipeline Project (T.A.P.P). In 1977, he served as the pump station manager at the Alyeska Pipeline Service Company until 1980 when he returned to the Lima Refinery. He also worked for BP in Toledo from 1997 to 2000 when he retired from there and went back to Lima Refinery until retiring in 2003. Edward served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968. He was a member and past commander of the Delphos American Legion #268, a Life Member of the Delphos VFW Post #3035. He enjoyed watching Nascar racing and rooting for Jeff Gordon. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cincinnati Reds. He was a very talented carpenter and woodworker. He was an enthusiast of steam engines. He loved 4-H, raising several types of animals and attending many fairs with his family. Ed was a Sunday school teacher at First Assembly of God in Delphos and left a lasting impression with his teachings. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home with Reverend Thomas Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery with military grave rites by the Delphos Veteran's Council. Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Van Wert County Fair or Deb's Dogs. To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.