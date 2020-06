VAN WERT — Edward L. Keber, 89, died at 8:15 p.m. June 24, 2020, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Chuch. Father Charles Obinwa will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. today at Cowan and Son Funeral Home.