LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Edward B. Knapke, 81, of Louisville KY, passed away Saturday March 28th. He was born on May 27, 1938 in Coldwater OH to the late Edward & Helen (Dues) Knapke. On May 9, 1964 he married Toni (Clark) who survives in Louisville.

Ed was a graduate of Coldwater High School, Miami-Jacobs, and studied at the Univ. of Cincinnati. He served in the army reserves for 6 yrs. At age 33, he was named president of Central Svgs Assn. in Lima OH and was a member of YPO. In 1983, Ed and his best friend, Larry Donovan, chartered their own bank, Parkway Federal, in Ft. Myers FL. He resided in Ft. Myers for 32 yrs before moving to Louisville in 2016.Upon moving to Louisville, he was a member of St. Agnes. Ed was an avid golfer and was so proud of his 6 hole-in-ones and double eagle at various courses. In addition to being with family and friends, playing cards and traveling were his favorite pastimes.

He is preceded in death by siblings and in-laws Mary Lou Fortener, who raised him, & Walt, Bob & Josie Knapke, Jerry Knapke, Jim & Ruth Knapke, and Sylvia Braun.

Besides his wife of almost 56 years, he is survived by his children Betsy Ford(Jimmy) of Louisville and Joe Knapke of Naples FL; five grandchildren, Jake, Sophie, Zoe, Adrienne, and Tate; in-laws Marlene Knapke of Coldwater OH and Louie Braun of St. Henry OH; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held. Donations can be made to the Greater KY Southern IN; 6100 Dutchman's Ln. Ste 400 Louisville KY 40205 or in memory of Edward Knapke