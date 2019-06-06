HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Edward E. "Ed" Owens 88, of Harrison Township died at 11:52 p.m on Tuesday, June 4th at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on August 21, 1930, in Harrison Township, Van Wert County, Ohio, the son of the late Lyman and Merle (Finkhousen) Owens. On August 19, 1950, he married the former Iva Lou (Laukhuf) Owens who survives.

Other family survivors include their three children Brad (Marsha) Owens of Convoy, Stan (Susan) Owens of Convoy and Kevan (Susan) Owens of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Travis (Miriam) Owens, Jared (Sara) Owens, Greg (Kim) Owens, Julie (Chris) Moir, Ashley Owens, Laura (Frankie) Bowen, and Nathan Owens; sixteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie Hoblet and Juanita (Norman) Christian, both of Convoy; one brother, Doyt Owens of Convoy and one sister-in-law, Joyce Owens of Van Wert.

Ed worked at Aeroquip for over 35 years and retired as a general foreman/supervisor, he also farmed for many years in Harrison Township. He was a member of the former Convoy United Brethren Church of Christ were he served as the church treasurer and trustee. Ed later attended and became a member of the Sugar Ridge Church of God, Convoy, he was also member of the Convoy Fox Hunters Conservation Club. Ed greatly and deeply loved his family and also enjoyed going to his grandchildren's sporting events and other activities that they were involved in.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Waldo Owens, Marvin Owens, Marlin Owens, Donald Owens and Robert in infancy, a sister; Vivian Bowers; one great granddaughter Vivian Elizabeth Owens.

Calling hours will be held from noon until time of services at 3:00 on Saturday, June 8th at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, 616 S Washington St, Van Wert, Ohio. Preceding over the services will be Rev. Wayne Kargas, Pastor Marc Philips and Rev. Eric Daily and burial will take place at I. O. O. F. Cemetery, Convoy, Ohio.

Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Owens will be made to Riley's Children Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana or Sugar Ridge Church of God, Convoy, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.