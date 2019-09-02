KALIDA - Edward W. Schroeder, 75 of Kalida died at 4:42 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 at Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital, Columbus.

He was born August 7, 1944 in Glandorf to the late A. I. and Marcele (Recker) Schroeder. On October 16, 1971, he married Tamara Unverferth who survives in Kalida. Survivors also include 5 children, Kristen (Albert) Closson of Fort Worth, TX, Brian (Krista) Schroeder of Defiance, Kelly (Chad) Huber of Charleston, SC, Bruce (Brandy) Schroeder and Barry (Brooke) Schroeder, both of Kalida; 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Matthew, and Isabelle Closson, Luke and Logan Schroeder, Colton, Haley, and Carter Huber, Lincoln Schroeder, and Nora Schroeder; 6 siblings, Clete (Mary Ann) Schroeder and John (Eileen) Schroeder, both of Ottawa, Paul (Nancy) Schroeder of New Bavaria, Wilma Schnipke of Cloverdale, Jeanne Bialecki of Glandorf, and Mary (Tom) Schroeder of Ottawa; and a sister-in-law, Esther Schroeder of New Cleveland. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bob and Mel Schroeder; 2 brothers-in-law, Ralph Schnipke and Jim Bialecki; and parents-in-law, Jerry and Dorothy Unverferth.

Ed retired from Electronic Maintenance at the former Philips ECG, Ottawa and was also an insurance agent. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and its Holy Name Society. He was a Eucharistic Minister, lector, baptism instructor, and sang with both the Holy Name and funeral choirs. He was a member of Kalida Knights of Columbus, Glandorf Rod and Gun, Ottawa American Legion post #63, Veterans of Foreign War post #9142, and Eagles. He was an Air Force Veteran serving from 1965 – 1971. He volunteered at The Meadows of Kalida Meals on Wheels Program and Communion Service Program. He was a graduate of the Glandorf High School Class of 1962 and received an Associates Degree in business/accounting from Northwest School of Business. Ed loved his faith, family, and friends. We will always remember his dry humor and selfless nature.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying and Fr. Kenneth Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military Rites by Ottawa V.F.W., American Legion, and . Visitation will be Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. There will be a rosary service Thursday 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Radio, Maryknoll Missionaries, or Missionaries of the Precious Blood. Online condolences may be express at www.lovefuneralhome.com.