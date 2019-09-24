LIMA — Mr. Edward David Secession, age 70, passed from this life on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at approximately 12:25 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born on July 10, 1949 in Belzoni, Mississippi to the union of Sammie and Fannie Elizabeth (Custom) Secession, Sr. both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Secession worked as a corrections officer at Allen Correctional Institution. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. He loved to fish and belonged to "The Lifetime Fishing Club".

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; Paul Secession of Lima. 3 daughters; Angela Gordon, YaSchica Secession and Versey Seals all of Lima. 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. 2 brothers; John A. Secession (Amy) and J.D. Secession (Barbara) all of Lima. 3 sisters; Mary Mays and Fannie J. Powell both of Lima. Dora D. Secession of Milwaukee, WI. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 5 brothers; Jerry L. Secession, Henry A. Secession, Marvin Secession, Sylvester Secession and Sammie Secession, Jr

Home Going Services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the funeral home.

Interment: Dayton National Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

