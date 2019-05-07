LIMA — Edward P. "Fast Eddie" Smith Jr., 79, passed away May 7, 2019, at 3:41 am, at The Springs of Lima.

Edward was born May 5, 1940 in Lima, OH, to Edward and Madge (Anderson) Smith who both preceded him in death.

Edward graduated from Lima Central High School in 1958. He worked for Lima Fire Department for several years. Edward then started the companies Highland Motors and Surface Maintenance Systems. He was known as an entrepreneur and would invest in anything that he thought he could make an honest living on. He was a member of the Kings and Queens Singles Club and the Lima Eagles #370. Edward started a car club and they would meet every Friday morning at McDonalds and talk about various cars. He loved all types of cars, boats and especially hot rods. In his younger years he had a Super Stock race car called the "Shut Down", that he raced in Kettlersville, Ohio, where he won multiple events. Edward's most prized possession was his white 1939 La Salle Coupe that was originally purchased in 1941 by his father Edward Sr.

Edward is survived by his children, Cynthia R. Smith of Lima, OH, Mark E. Smith, Sr. of Lima, OH, grandson, Mark E. (Corina) Smith, Jr. of Lima, OH, great grandson, Abram E. Smith of Lima, OH, several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne (C. Edward) (d) Kayser.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Bryan Bucher to officiate the service. Burial will be in following the service.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 1404 Goodale Blvd Suite 200, Columbus, Ohio 43212 and , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601

