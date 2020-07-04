LIMA — Edward Swiderski, 94, of Lebanon, OH, formerly of Lima, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12:48 p.m. at his residence. He was born on March 31, 1926 in Toledo, OH to the late Felix and Catherine {Michniewicz} Swiderski. On May 24, 1952, he married Florence Zych, who survives in Lebanon.

Edward served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1944-1946, following graduating from high school. He received a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toledo in 1951, and later a Masters from the University of Pittsburgh in 1967. Edward retired as a Senior Logistics Engineer from Westinghouse in Lima in the Aerospace Division after 40 years. He was a member of St. Gerards Catholic Church, where he was very active, as well as a former member of the Lima Elks and Lima Eagles. After retirement, he was a math tutor at LCC High School and was considered a huge influence in his family's life, particularly when it came to receiving a higher education.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Christine (George) Wolfer, granddaughters: Andrea (Dunstan) Kendrick, Melissa (Adrian) Euvrard, and Emily (Michael) Sears, grandchildren: Arianna, Lincoln, Camden, and Adelynn Kendrick, Remy, Sophie, and Desmond Euvrard, and Thea Sears, sister-in-law Catherine Shank, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Helen Czech, Margaret Swiderski, Lottie Woda, and Rita Wichowski, and brother Leonard Swiderski.

His family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2-8 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Gerards Catholic Church, Lima, OH. Fr. Mike Sergei will officiate. Entombment will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gerards Catholic Church or the Otterbein Benevolent Fund at Otterbein Lebanon. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.