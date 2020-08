ST. MARYS — Edward J. Voisard, 90, died Aug. 18, 2020, at Otterbein St. Marys.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The Rev. Alex Witt will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in Gethsemane Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, St. Marys.