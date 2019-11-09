OTTAWA — Edward J. Wiener, 78, of Ottawa died 5:48 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Mercy Health Putnam County Emergency Services, Glandorf. He was born January 15, 1941 to the late Frank and Loretta (Lammers) Wiener. On May 22, 1965, he married Mary Halker and she survives in Ottawa.

Other survivors include two sons: Steven (Pauletta) Wiener of Vaughnsville and Michael (Kelli) Wiener of Bairdstown; five grandchildren: Jon (Brianne) Wiener, Justin Wiener, Lenore Wiener, Mason Wiener and Nathan Wiener; and a sister, Kathy (Doyle) Baker of Estes Park, CO.

Ed was a US Navy Veteran. He attended Sts. Peter and Paul School and the Toledo Police Academy. He then worked for the Toledo Police Department, Ottawa Police Department and then was a Sergeant with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department. He retired from Cooper Tire in Findlay. Ed was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa where he served as a lay minister and adult mass server. He was also a member of the Ottawa Knights of Columbus. Ed enjoyed bowling, gardening and fishing in Canada; however; his number one enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a K of C rosary will be said at 7:30 p.m. and scripture service at 7:50 p.m.

