LIMA — Edwin W. Dunn Jr., age 69, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his loving family on June 24, 2020, at 12:51 am, at Lima Memorial Health System. Edwin was born January 6, 1951 in Oak Hill, Ohio. His parents were Edwin Dunn Sr., and Cordelia (Jenkins) Dunn, both of whom preceded him in death. On June 20, 1970 he married Linda (Hersman) Dunn who survives in Cairo.

Edwin was a deputy warden with the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution for many years and retired in 2012. He was a member of Lima Missionary Baptist Church. He was an avid fan of Ohio State football and the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed golfing, going on long walks, and spending time with his many beloved friends. Above all else, Edwin was a devoted family man. He loved his family and friends, and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: spouse, Linda Dunn; children, Edwin (Kathleen) Dunn III, Jim (Janel) Dunn, and Heather (David) Emrick; siblings and siblings-in-law, Larry (Lois) Dunn, Paul Dunn, Marsha (Bill) Walton, Donna Dunn, and Debbie Dunn; grandchildren, Amber, Hayden, Garrett, Channing, Maegan, Ella, Bree, Evelyn, Nick, and Nate; as well as beloved friend, Bobbie Vogt.

Preceded in death by: parents, Edwin and Cordelia Dunn; as well as siblings and siblings-in-law, Ron Dunn, Bill Dunn, Janice (Kenny) Moore, Kay (Jim) Dillon, Peggy (Bob) Blair, and Betty (Doug) Osborne.

A public visitation will take place at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel on Monday, June 29 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and then again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral will take place the following morning at 11:00 a.m. also at the Shawnee Chapel.

Pastor Terry Brock will officiate the service.

Burial will be at the Marion Cemetery Association at 620 Delaware Avenue in Marion OH, immediately following the service.

In light of the current pandemic both the family and we at Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes do ask that you bring a mask to wear during our visitation and services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com