LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Edwin Philip Wittung, 90, died Nov. 2, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin 11 a.m. Wednesday at Countryside Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.