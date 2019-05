ST. MARYS — Edythe Triplett Burden, 82, died at 9:09 p.m. May 11, 2019, at Vancrest of St. Marys.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, St. Marys. Pastor Bob Sweeney will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.