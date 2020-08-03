1/1
Eileen Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CRIDERSVILLE — Eileen Fisher, age 70 of Cridersville, passed at 1:22 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born June 1, 1950 in Lima, Ohio to the late Irvin and Oma Castle Hale. On August 5, 1972 she married John W. Fisher, who survives.

Mrs. Fisher retired from Miller Textile. She enjoyed going to Cracker Barrel, clipping coupons, shopping for the grandchildren and anything Coca Cola. She cherished her family and spoiled them with love.

Survivors include a son - John I. (Megan) Fisher of Cridersville; a daughter - Joelene (Paul) Wiley of Vandalia; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers - Earl (Pat) Hale of Lima and Ray (Gloria) Hale of SC; 2 sisters - Bea (Larry) Musser of Lima and Jean (Burl) Shulaw of Buckland.

She was preceded in death by 3 brothers - Bud Hale, Elmer Hale, and Lacey Hale; and a sister - Willia Anderson.

No public visitation or services are planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray costs.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved