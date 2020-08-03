CRIDERSVILLE — Eileen Fisher, age 70 of Cridersville, passed at 1:22 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born June 1, 1950 in Lima, Ohio to the late Irvin and Oma Castle Hale. On August 5, 1972 she married John W. Fisher, who survives.

Mrs. Fisher retired from Miller Textile. She enjoyed going to Cracker Barrel, clipping coupons, shopping for the grandchildren and anything Coca Cola. She cherished her family and spoiled them with love.

Survivors include a son - John I. (Megan) Fisher of Cridersville; a daughter - Joelene (Paul) Wiley of Vandalia; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers - Earl (Pat) Hale of Lima and Ray (Gloria) Hale of SC; 2 sisters - Bea (Larry) Musser of Lima and Jean (Burl) Shulaw of Buckland.

She was preceded in death by 3 brothers - Bud Hale, Elmer Hale, and Lacey Hale; and a sister - Willia Anderson.

No public visitation or services are planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray costs.

