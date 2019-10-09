KALIDA — Eileen E. (Wallen) Hawk Foust, age 81 of Kalida, passed at 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born April 2, 1938 in Rushmore, Ohio to the late Edward John and Mary Louise Merschman Wallen. She married Jacob Edward Hawk, who preceded her in death and then married Harold E. Foust, Sr. who passed on April 29, 2013.

Eileen was a homemaker, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #370 and the V.F.W. Post 1275, both of Lima. She enjoyed watching Columbo, Munk, Gomer Pile, the Andy Griffith Show, and Little Big Shots. Her hobbies included playing spider solitaire, knitting, crocheting, and doing embroidery. She treasured time spent with her family, whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by a daughter - Melissa 'Missy' (John) Hageman of Ottawa; 2 grandchildren - Nayleen (Levi) Smart and Jake (Margarita) Hageman; 2 great grandchildren - Amara Lynn Puckett and Jayden Basquez; a brother Rev. Edward G. (Margurite) Wallen of Wapakoneta; a son-in-law - Ray Crump; 3 step sons - John (Carla) Foust of Lima; Harold Todd Foust, Jr. of Cridersville; Travis Foust of Wapakoneta.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Sara Jane Crump and 2 brothers - Albert F. Wallen and Leo J. Merschman.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Pastor Jim Fry will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

