SPENCERVILLE —Eileen Rose Fryer- 78, of Spencerville Ohio, passed away Friday February 14, 2020. She was a resident and beloved as "sweetie" at Tecumseh Place Senior Living Care in Tecumseh Michigan, after several years living with her son and daughter in law in Deerfield Michigan. She was born in Pleasantville New Jersey to the late Paul and Elizabeth McGehean. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Melville Stewart Fryer, "Junior". She was the youngest of her family and was preceded in death by siblings - brother Paul, sister Mary Etta, and sister Betty. She is survived by her son Scott (Ann) Croft of Deerfield Michigan, granddaughter Jenna (Seth) Perdue of Saginaw Michigan, grandson Jason (Jen) Croft of Napoleon Ohio, great grandchildren Madison and Katie (Jason and Jen) Croft of Napoleon Ohio. She attended St. Peter's School of Pleasantville New Jersey and graduated Pleasantville High School. After graduation she became a telephone operator in Atlantic City New Jersey. She was the personal operator for Frank Sinatra when he was in Atlantic City performing. She was best known in her years in Spencerville as Mel Fryers partner at Fryers Pharmacy, active in the Spencerville Band Boosters Group, and active in the Trinity United Methodist Church, especially with the choir at the church. And most notably for singing "O Holy Night" for many years at the Christmas Eve service. She was endearing to music and sang operatic until her last days. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastors Josh Andrews and Andrew Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church or Alzheimers Assn. in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]