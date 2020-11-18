1/1
Eileen H. Holdgreve
1925 - 2020
DELPHOS –Eileen H. Holdgreve, 95, passed away Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020, at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born May 6, 1925 in Delphos to Arnold and Florence (Gerdeman) Reindel. On May 6, 1944, she married Hubert H. Holdgreve who preceded her in death on April 9, 2001.

Eileen is survived by three sons, Gary (Marilyn) Holdgreve, Dean (Gayle) Holdgreve, and Dale (Joyce) Holdgreve, all of Delphos; three daughters, Alice Birkemeier, and Carol (Clete) Hoersten, both of Delphos, and Joyce (Kenny) Wagner of Continental; a brother, Melvin (Jane) Reindel of Delphos; fifteen grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, Eileen is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bob Birkemeier, two sisters, Ruth (Bob) Kaufman, and Norma (Carl) Warnecke, and a granddaughter, Amanda Holdgreve.

Eileen was a homemaker. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She had worked many many years, over 50, heading the roasting of the beef for the church festival. Eileen was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. With all her heart, she loved her grandkids and all their activities. She enjoyed fishing, and playing cards and in their younger years, Hubert and Eileen liked to square dance.

A public Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00a.m. on Saturday, November 21at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

There will be a private family visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to Weber Funeral Home, Delphos. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish Foundation or St. John's School. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, in keeping with the state order, masks are mandatory at the funeral home and church.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
