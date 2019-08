BLUFFTON — Eileen June Kehler, 86, died July 31, 2019, at Willow Ridge-Betty House, Bluffton.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at First Mennonite Church. Pastors Joshua Hilty and Wanda Stopher will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to and one hour following services at the church.