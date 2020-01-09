FINDLAY — Eileen Marie Breidenbach, 92, of Findlay, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. On October 23, 1927, she was born in Bluffton to the late Ervin and Kathryn (Buchanan) Hartman.

Eileen married Harold Ray Breidenbach on May 31, 1969, sharing 50 years together. He survives in Findlay.

Eileen owned and operated Eileen's Beauty Salon in Rawson, Ohio. She enjoyed bowling, baking, making jewelry, and above all, she could yodel like nothing else! If you knew Eileen, then you know she never forgot to send a birthday, anniversary, or holiday card. Eileen was also a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Rawson.

In addition to her loving husband Harold, Eileen is survived by her daughter, Sherree Lynne and husband William "Bill" Reser; grandchildren, Racquel D. Reser, Ryan W. Reser, Ashley M. Ward, Leslie Hurlburt; great-grandchildren, Raymond Henley (fiancé, Hailee R. Rathburn), Tyler W. Reser, Austin Ward, Donavan, Desmond, Dayona, Damon, and Destiny; several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two sisters, Esther Kaple and Ruth Parlette. Eileen was preceded in death by her son Larry Dean Hurlburt; and two brothers, Curt and Lynn Hartman; and two sisters, Dona Finley and Helen Skelley.

Eileen preferred to have no funeral service. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Eileen's name may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.