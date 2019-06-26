OTTAWA — Eileen J. Miller, 92, of Ottawa died 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born November 23, 1926 in Punxsutawney, PA to the late Clinton H. and Alma M, (Allenbaugh) Shafffer. On February 9, 1946 she married Robert C. Miller who preceded her in death on December 30, 1968.

She is survived by a brother: Richard Shaffer of Punxsutawney, PA and several nephews. Eileen is preceded in death by a daughter: Diane L. Miller; 2 brothers: Robert and Mervin Shaffer and a sister: Joanne Merrell.

Eileen was a homemaker and a member of the Ottawa Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder. She was formerly a member of the Ottawa Study Club and she belonged to several bridge clubs. Eileen had been a Girl Scout leader and was a member of the Friends of the Library.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Rev. Ben Shaw officiating. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and again Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ottawa Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.