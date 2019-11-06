LIMA — Eileen Rose Nebcour, 96, of Lima Passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Wyngate Senior Living. She was born May 14, 1923 in Spencerville, Ohio to the late Roy Lester and Lillian Georgia Engle Wood. She married Richard Nebcour and he preceded her in death.

Rose was the co-owner of Nebcour Credit Services in Lima.She had served in the U.S. Army WAC as a surgical technician during WW II. She had been a member of ALCO Sertoma Club of Lima and had been a volunteer with the Red Cross for over 50 years.

Survivors include a stepson Richard E. 'Dick' Nebcour, Jr. of Lima and good friends Judy and John Maloney of Lima.

Private services will be held at a later date and arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.