CELINA — Eileen Reasner, 97, died at 5:30 a.m. March 4, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Sidney.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Cisco Funeral Home, Celina. The Rev. Jon Exman will officiate. Burial will be in Mercer Memory Gardens, Celina.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.