LIMA — Eileen T. Schleter, 76, died at 4:38 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by her family at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Eileen was born on October 15, 1942, in New Riegel, OH. to the late Bernard and Hilda (Siebenaller) Durbin. She married James M. Schleter, whom survives in Lima.

She retired from the Auditor's Office of Allen County Ohio and also was secretary of the Allen County Republican Party.

She is survived by her children, Annette (Brian) McClintock, South Bend, IN, Dan (Angie) Schleter of Dublin, OH, Gary Schleter, Wapakoneta, OH, Greg Schleter of Lima, David (Teresa) Schleter, The Plains, OH; several grandchildren, Joe and Bob McClintock, Nick, Luke, John and Grace Schleter, Steven, Tate, Trevor Schleter, Adam Schleter, Allie and Kyle Schleter

She was preceded in death by her son James B. Schleter and granddaughter Tara Cutlip; two brothers Thomas and John Durbin.

The family will receive friends 11:00 A.M. till Noon May 22, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio.

A Memorial Mass will begin at Noon on May 22, 2019. Father Ed Schleter will officiate. Lunch will be served at the church after the Mass.

Interment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made St. Rose Catholic Church or St. Johns Catholic Church

