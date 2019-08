MENDON — Eileen Severns, 82, died Aug. 1, 2019, at The Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Mendon United Methodist Church. Pastor Randy Christian will officiate. Burial will be in Mendon Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at W.H. Dick and Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.