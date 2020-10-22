Eileen Spencer Seeley

LAKEVIEW — Eileen Ella Spencer Seeley went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020, with her family by her side at home in Lakeview, OH.

Eileen was born to the late Gail and Eula Shaw Spencer on January 9, 1930 in Hardin County. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Michael Monroe Seeley and Larry Lou Seeley, three sisters, Roena Cain, Neva Hulon and Iola Spencer and one brother, Dwight Spencer.

Eileen married Lloyd M. Seeley on September 8, 1946 at the First Church of God in Bellefontaine, OH and he survives. She is also survived by two sons, Melvin (Nancy) Seeley of Wapakoneta, OH and Marvin (Deb) Seeley of Lakeview, two grandchildren, Ellen (Randy) Powell and Gary (Lisa) Seeley, both of Lakeview, three great-grandchildren, Justin Powell, Amanda (Beau) Daft and Amber Seeley, three great-great grandchildren, Sadie and Addie Daft, and Cadence Powell, one sister, Viola Glassford of Degraff, OH, and two sisters-in-law, Harriet Seeley of Bellefontaine, and Lois Miller of Urbana, OH. She also leaves her church family and a host of friends.

Eileen was a member of God's Church Through Salvation and attended Russells Point Church of God.

Private family services will be held with burial in Huntsville Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be given in Mrs. Seeley's name to Universal Hospice Care, 921 Rush Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311 or uhcinc.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.