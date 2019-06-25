DELPHOS — Eileen Alta Teman, 85, of Delphos, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her residence.

She was born December 9, 1933, in Ecorse, MI to Cecil and Mary (Gabridelle) Fought. She was united in marriage to William E. Teman on June 14, 1951. They recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. He survives in Delphos.

She is survived by one son, William "Tug" E. (Valeria) Teman of Delphos; three daughters, Luwana (Ronald) Joseph of Delphos, Jenni Litten of Vaughnsville, and Jayne (Duane) Wagner of Elida; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Spurr; brothers, Herbert, Charles, Clifford, Earl "Tiny" and Robert Fought; and son-in-law, Mike Litten.

She was a member of the Delphos Wesleyan Church, VFW Aux #3035, a past member of the Eagles #471. She was also a graduate of Spencerville High School and retired from St. Rita's Medical Center. Eileen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed biking, baking, Bingo, gambling, and watching movies.

Funeral services will be on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home with viewing from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Reverend Terry Martin will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.