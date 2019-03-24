DELPHOS — Elaine M. Gorman, 76, of Delphos, passed away Saturday March 23, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Gertrude Duffy on January 19, 1943. She was adopted by Edward and Eileen (Casey) Richard and was then Elaine Mary Richard. Her parents preceded her in death.

On December 30, 1969, she married William J. Gorman, who survives in Delphos.

Elaine is also survived by two sons, Gordon (Jeni) Richard of Nashville, Tennessee, and William (Annette) Gorman of Delphos; a daughter, Erin (Matt) Fischer of Delphos; eight grandchildren, Joe Gorman, Bailey Gorman, Tyler Gorman, C.J. Kemper, Christina Kemper, Henry Fischer, Louis Fischer, and Liam Richard.

Elaine was a homemaker, and had owned the Wishing Well Flower Shop in Van Wert. She enjoyed doing floral arrangements and various crafts. She was past member of the Moose Club in Fremont, Indiana and the Eagles in Lima.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers of Community Health Professionals and the Area Agency on Aging III.

Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 P.M. on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Tuition Fund or to the .

Burial will be in a later date in Resurrection Cemetery.

