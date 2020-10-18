WAPAKONETA — Elaine L. Mikesell, 78, of Wapakoneta, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

She was born on April 28, 1942, in Cleveland, OH to Russell & Flora Belle (Snell) Miller who preceded her in death. On July 24, 1965, she married Alan Mikesell and he survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include sons David (Amy) Mikesell of Bluffton, and Philip (Nikki) Mikesell of Lima; grandchildren Caleb, Isaiah, Leah, and Seth Mikesell; and sisters Norma (Bill) Reiners and Ruth (Bill) Brown.

Elaine graduated from Columbia High School in Columbia Station, OH in 1960. She became a Registered Nurse at the Capitol City School of Nursing at DC General Hospital, then started a pre-med program at Ohio State University. That program was interrupted when she met a handsome dental student named Alan, whom she married and put through school by working at the Ohio School for the Deaf.

After raising her family in Lima, she returned to school, ultimately earning her Master of Divinity degree in 1986. She exercised her pastoral gifts at the Westminster United Church of Christ (UCC), St. Paul UCC in Wapakoneta, Spencerville UCC, and as a chaplain at Memorial Hospital.

Elaine loved quilting with her friend Jeannie and searching for wildflowers on walks in the woods. She earned a box full of blue ribbons playing the tenor sax in school and immensely enjoyed playing in AC Swing, Hallelujah Saints, and all twenty-five years in the Lima Area Concert Band. She was a prayer warrior, a poet ghost-named "Spook," and a ferocious advocate for her husband, sons, and those less fortunate than herself. An exceptionally compassionate woman, she participated in dozens of mission trips to a Ukrainian orphanage, hurricane relief in the US and abroad, and other efforts in Haiti, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador.

Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta with Revs. Becky Sunday and Dan Busch co-officiating. Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta and one hour prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Northwest Ohio Association U.C.C. to be used for the ministry in El Salvador. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com

The service will be streamed live at www.stpaulucc.com.