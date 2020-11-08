ELIDA — Eldon 'Larry' McCoy age 86, of Elida passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 22, 1933 in Allen County to the late Walter Augustus and Louisa Lucinda Vermillion McCoy. He was married to the love his life, Margarita 'Maggie' Castellanos McCoy for over 66 years. She recently preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2020.

Larry was retired from Ford Motor Co. in Lima. He also spent many years selling tickets at sporting events for the Elida Schools. Larry was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a lifelong member of the VFW, American Legion, and AMVets. He had a generous heart and enjoyed traveling adventures with his wife and spending time with family and friends - both old and new.

Surviving is a daughter - M. Yvonne 'Vonn' Bowers (Jerry Slusher) of Elida - granddaughter -

Alison Bowers Rodriguez (Joseph Rodriguez) of Elida - "bonus" granddaughters -

Chelsea Slusher (Shannon Buehler) of Columbus and Cassidy Slusher of Elida. Also surviving is a son - Conrad E. McCoy - and twin grandsons - Brendan McCoy and Bryce McCoy of Toledo.

He was preceded in death by a brother George Emil McCoy and sisters - Winifred Ada Bowers and Roberta Jean Volbert.

There will be no memorial service. A private family graveside service for will be held at a later date at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos, Ohio.

Condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com or sent to the family at: 2481 Cherie Ave. Elida, OH 45807