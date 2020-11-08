1/1
Eldon McCoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELIDA — Eldon 'Larry' McCoy age 86, of Elida passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 22, 1933 in Allen County to the late Walter Augustus and Louisa Lucinda Vermillion McCoy. He was married to the love his life, Margarita 'Maggie' Castellanos McCoy for over 66 years. She recently preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2020.

Larry was retired from Ford Motor Co. in Lima. He also spent many years selling tickets at sporting events for the Elida Schools. Larry was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a lifelong member of the VFW, American Legion, and AMVets. He had a generous heart and enjoyed traveling adventures with his wife and spending time with family and friends - both old and new.

Surviving is a daughter - M. Yvonne 'Vonn' Bowers (Jerry Slusher) of Elida - granddaughter -

Alison Bowers Rodriguez (Joseph Rodriguez) of Elida - "bonus" granddaughters -

Chelsea Slusher (Shannon Buehler) of Columbus and Cassidy Slusher of Elida. Also surviving is a son - Conrad E. McCoy - and twin grandsons - Brendan McCoy and Bryce McCoy of Toledo.

He was preceded in death by a brother George Emil McCoy and sisters - Winifred Ada Bowers and Roberta Jean Volbert.

There will be no memorial service. A private family graveside service for will be held at a later date at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos, Ohio.

Condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com or sent to the family at: 2481 Cherie Ave. Elida, OH 45807



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved