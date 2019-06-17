KALIDA — Eleanor "Nora Lou" Basinger of Kalida passed away at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Nora was born September 18, 1932 in Kalida to the late Joseph and Katie (Schmitz) Wurth. In 1954 she married George G. Basinger; he died in 1989.

Nora is survived by her children: Virginia (Brad) Leis of Ottawa, Julia Basinger, John (Brenda) Basinger, Peg Basinger, Ken (Jackie) Basinger, all of Kalida, and Chris (Julia) Basinger of Ottawa; twenty-six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers: Tom (Ruth) Wurth, Gene (Joyce) Wurth both of Kalida; sister-in-law: Edna Wurth of Cloverdale; many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and her dog Macy.

She is preceded in death by a son: Dan Basinger; son-in-law: Larry Henry; infant great-grandsons: Logan and Marek Moros; brothers: Joe (Holly) Wurth, Carl (Betty) Wurth, Bob (Martha) Wurth, Louis (Mary Ann) Wurth, Rich Wurth, and infant brother: Peter Wurth; sisters: Marie (Tony) Langhals, Millie (Ben) Ellerbrock, and Emma (Ed) Hoersten.

Nora was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and its Rosary Altar Society. She was a self-taught and locally known artist, she worked and volunteered at the Putnam County Historical Society and Museum. In her younger years she had worked for the Black Angus and Vorst Plumbing and Heating. She was a classroom volunteer at Kalida Elementary School and a CCD Instructor, she also volunteered with the Election Board. Nora sponsored a mission child from First grade through High School graduation. She was an incredible mom and she will be dearly missed by her children.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township with rosary service at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Historical Society and Museum or for masses.

