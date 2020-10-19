Eleanor Everett

LIMA — Eleanor Maxine Everett, age 92 of Lima, passed at 10:45 a.m., Friday, in St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born December 6, 1927 in Allen County, Ohio to the late Merlin D. and Annis Irene Antrim McCune. On October 11, 1946 she married Billy d. Everett, Sr. who passed in 2006.

Eleanor was raised by her father and step-mother Merlin and Mildred 'Betty' McClain McCune and graduated in 1946 from Lima South High School. Mrs. Everett had worked as a cashier with Kroger Grocery. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ada, the Sigma Zeta Beta Sorority, Lima Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and the YWCA.

She is survived by 2 sons - Rick D. (Susan) Everett of Kentucky; Merlin D. (Darlene Robinson) Everett of Lima; a daughter-in-law - Joan Everett; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great grandchildren; a sister - Patricia Lou (Carol) Burnison of Wooster, OH.

She was preceded in death by a son - Billy d. Everett, Jr.

A memorial service will begin 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Jonathon Spyker will officiate. Private family burial will be Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are being completed at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.