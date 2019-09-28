WAPAKONETA —Eleanor A. McConnell, age 82 of Wapakoneta, passed at 12:54 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 26, 1937 in Patton, PA to the late John and Rose Depto Getsy.

Eleanor had worked as a housekeeper with the Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Her greatest joy was in her family and she loved her Lord.

Survivors include 2 children - James 'Jim' (Robyn) McConnell of IN; Margaret 'Margie' McConnell of Wapakoneta; a daughter-in-law - Tammy McConnell of Lima; a son-in-law - Gary Cox of Lima; 10 grandchildren - Jennifer (Anthony) McMichael; Sondra (Craig) Flack; Brandon McConnell; Emmalee McConnell; Anthony Cox; Stacia (Michael) Jaeger; Rachael (Geoff) Reeder; Gary (Erika) Cox; Jacob (Margaret) Springer; Mary Rose (David) Deringer; 21 great grandchildren whom she loved incredibly; and her life long friend and sister-in-law - Rose Piersanti of North Canton.

She was preceded in death by her former husband - James E. McConnell; a daughter - Roseann Cox; 2 great grandchildren - twins- Addison and Adelynne McMichael; and a brother - Jack Getsy.

Funeral services will begin 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Her granddaughter, Mary Deringer will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com