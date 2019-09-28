Eleanor McConnell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor McConnell.
Service Information
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH
45806
(419)-645-4501
Obituary
Send Flowers

WAPAKONETA —Eleanor A. McConnell, age 82 of Wapakoneta, passed at 12:54 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 26, 1937 in Patton, PA to the late John and Rose Depto Getsy.

Eleanor had worked as a housekeeper with the Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Her greatest joy was in her family and she loved her Lord.

Survivors include 2 children - James 'Jim' (Robyn) McConnell of IN; Margaret 'Margie' McConnell of Wapakoneta; a daughter-in-law - Tammy McConnell of Lima; a son-in-law - Gary Cox of Lima; 10 grandchildren - Jennifer (Anthony) McMichael; Sondra (Craig) Flack; Brandon McConnell; Emmalee McConnell; Anthony Cox; Stacia (Michael) Jaeger; Rachael (Geoff) Reeder; Gary (Erika) Cox; Jacob (Margaret) Springer; Mary Rose (David) Deringer; 21 great grandchildren whom she loved incredibly; and her life long friend and sister-in-law - Rose Piersanti of North Canton.

She was preceded in death by her former husband - James E. McConnell; a daughter - Roseann Cox; 2 great grandchildren - twins- Addison and Adelynne McMichael; and a brother - Jack Getsy.

Funeral services will begin 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Her granddaughter, Mary Deringer will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in The Lima News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Cridersville, OH   (419) 645-4501
funeral home direction icon