KALIDA — Eleanor E. "Norie" Schnipke, 88, of Kalida died 1:20 a.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020 at The Meadows of Kalida. She was born March 23, 1932 in Glandorf to the late Francis and Clara (Birkemeier) Hanneman. On October 1, 1952, she married William J. Schnipke. He died March 12, 2012. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage.

Survivors include five children: Connie (Brian) McNabb of Lima, Debra (John) Gerding of Kalida, William (Lisa) Schnipke of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Susan Sager and Lynne (Jeff) Moore both of Kalida; six grandchildren: Tyler Sager; Meghan Sager; Eric Gerding; Tori Gerding; Adam Moore and Amber Moore; a sister, Mary Balbaugh of Miller City; three sisters-in-law: Jane Hanneman of Glandorf, Joanie Schnipke of Cloverdale and Coletta Schimmoeller of Kalida; and a brother- in- law Walter Hoehn of Lima.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Terry Schnipke; six brothers: Sylvester (Edna Kruse); Ignatius; Joseph (Rita); Thomas (Margie); Robert; and two sisters: Rita (John) Gerten and Agnes Hoehn.

Norie was a beautician. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and its Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Norie was past Supreme President for the State of Ohio's Catholic Ladies of Columbia.. She was a former Kalida Fire Lady and was past president of that association for many years. Norie was a driving force in the Fire Ladies food stand during Pioneer Days featuring their famous sauerkraut and sausage sandwiches along with their delicious baked goods. She enjoyed cross stitch, sewing, cross word puzzles and canning along with spending time with her kids and grandkids. Norie was famous for her uncanny whit which always made people smile.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, funeral mass participants will be limited to the immediate family. However, a live streaming via St. Michael's Catholic Church Facebook Page will begin at 11:00 a.m. as well as broadcast over channel 70. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Private visitation will be prior to the mass.

Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to The Meadows of Kalida at 755 Ottawa Street, PO Box 388, Kalida, OH 45853 or Putnam County Hospice at 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Rd #3, Ottawa, OH 45875