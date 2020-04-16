LIMA — Elise Danielle Corwin, (32), passed away at 6:54 p.m. on April 14, 2020.

Elise was born on April 12, 1988, in Lima, Ohio, to Doug and Genean (Grothause) Corwin who survive in Lima.

Elise attended Xavier University and The Ohio State University, graduating with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She loved spending time with family and friends especially her nephew Lochlan. She donated a lot of time volunteering in helping animals. She enjoyed horseback riding and downhill skiing. Elise was also an avid Notre Dame and Cleveland Browns football fan.

She is survived by her parents; brother Michael (Kate Bailey) Corwin of Dayton; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Grothause; Aunts and Uncles: Julie Sunderland, Terry & Gwen Stump, Daniel & Laura Corwin, Chris & Jane Rode, Maria Grothause, Peggy & Tom Williams, Laurie & Steve Casebolt and Annette & Terry Ralston; and special nephew, Lochlan Corwin.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Norbert Grothause; paternal grandparents, Eugene & Joan Corwin; uncles: David Corwin, Duane Grothause and Tom Sunderland.

Due to Covid 19, visitation and the funeral service will be limited to close family only. Father David Ross will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society or to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .