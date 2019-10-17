Elise Mayes (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elise Mayes.
Service Information
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-225-5741
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lima Baptist Temple
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Lima Baptist Temple
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — Ms. Elise Mayes, age 64, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at approximately 11:16 p.m. at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She was born on November 15, 1954 in Eutaw, Alabama to George and Elise (Freeman) Mayes Sr.; both parents are deceased.

Ms. Mayes worked in the Dietary Department at St. Rita's Medical Center; she was a member of Lima Baptist Temple.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory a son: George E. Mayes, Jr. (Kristina) of Columbus Grove, OH. 2 daughters; Rayette N. Mayes of Lima and Irene Y. Mayes-Barth of Cincinnati, OH. 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. 2 sisters; Louida Russell (Bill) and Anna Louise Jackson both of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister; Maria Mayes.

Home going services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Lima Baptist Temple with Rev. Al Elmore , officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Interment -Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the MAYES Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.