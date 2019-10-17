LIMA — Ms. Elise Mayes, age 64, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at approximately 11:16 p.m. at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She was born on November 15, 1954 in Eutaw, Alabama to George and Elise (Freeman) Mayes Sr.; both parents are deceased.

Ms. Mayes worked in the Dietary Department at St. Rita's Medical Center; she was a member of Lima Baptist Temple.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory a son: George E. Mayes, Jr. (Kristina) of Columbus Grove, OH. 2 daughters; Rayette N. Mayes of Lima and Irene Y. Mayes-Barth of Cincinnati, OH. 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. 2 sisters; Louida Russell (Bill) and Anna Louise Jackson both of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister; Maria Mayes.

Home going services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Lima Baptist Temple with Rev. Al Elmore , officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Interment -Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the MAYES Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com