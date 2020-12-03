LIMA — Elizabeth Baxter, 89, passed on a beautiful snowy day, December 1, 2020. She was born at Lima, Ohio on February 25, 1931.

She graduated from Lima South High School in 1949 and Lima Memorial School of Nursing in 1953. In 1974 she graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing.

She worked as a Nurse for more than 40 years. First, as an Obstetrics/Nursery Nurse at Lima Memorial Hospital and at the University of Cleveland Hospital. She retired in 1993 from The Ohio State University Hospital where she worked with Mothers, Babies, Labor and Delivery and Neonatal babies.

After retirement she spent 13 years working and volunteering for The American Red Cross.

She traveled extensively, often with educational nursing programs that included: USSR, China, Australia and New Zealand.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Mark Hanna Baxter and Esther Leppla Baxter and her father's second spouse: Bertha Leppla Mortimer Baxter, a step brother: Edgar Leroy Mortimer, a step sister: Mary Marshall Mortimer, a step nephew: Bruce Mortimer, and a lifelong friend: Regenna Martin.

Her living family include: Juanita Baker (James), Marietta, Ohio, Karen Basinger (Bruce), Lima, Ohio, Marsha Mortimer (late Bruce Mortimer), Cridersville, Ohio, Douglas Mortimer, Circleville, Ohio, Thomas Mortimer (Roxanne) Lowmansville, Kentucky, and many grand/great grand nieces and nephews. Her extended family includes a lifelong friend: Phillip Martin.

She was a lifelong Ohio State fan and especially enjoyed Buckeye Football and Women's Basketball.

Until recently she met monthly at The Kewpee with her hardy classmates from the Lima Memorial School of Nursing Class of 1953.

On December 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m. a short service will be officiated by Rev. Todd Cossart at Chiles and Son-Laman Funeral Homes, Lewis Memorial Chapel (Eastside Chapel) on Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima, Ohio

(Please wear Face Masks and follow appropriate Social Distancing.)

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lima Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com