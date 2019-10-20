LIMA — It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth A. Bollenbacher announces her passing after a brief illness, on Monday, October 14th at the age of 97. Elizabeth will be lovingly remembered by her children Randy and Barry and his wife Chris. She will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Benjamin, Kallie, Joseph, Daniel, Andrew, and Timothy, and one great-granddaughter Ada. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brothers Richard and William and Otto, her husband of 69 years.

A native of Toledo, Ohio, Elizabeth attended Burnham High School and attended Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo, graduating with a degree in elementary education. She began her career teaching in 1949 in the territory of Hawaii soon after graduation. This was a significant ordeal going to a teaching assignment as a single woman, so far away from home, and to Hawaii before it became a state. She later taught kindergarten for the Lima City Schools including Lowell Elementary. Elizabeth was loved for her friendly disposition, her caring attitude, and her never-ending smile. She carried these traits throughout her life. Elizabeth was a member of the Lima chapter of the PEO and American Association of University Women, AAUW for many years. She was an active member of Shawnee Country Club and attended St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Lima, Ohio. She started a unique ministry where she collected flower arrangements from local funeral homes, broke them down, and placed flowers into individual vases, and delivered the flowers to hospitals and nursing homes to individuals without immediate family members. She performed this outreach ministry in excess of 20 years, bringing joy to many people. Elizabeth was an excellent cook and baker and was famous for the numerous cookies she made (her veggies were another story though).

