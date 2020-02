FINDLAY — Elizabeth C. Corbitt died at 2:37 p.m. Feb. 3, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental. Fr. Mark Hoying will officiate. Burial will be in St. Isidore Cemetery, Cuba, Ohio.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.