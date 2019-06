CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Evans, 86, died June 22, 2019, at her residence.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. July 5 at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Shawnee Chapel. The Rev. Megan Croy will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.