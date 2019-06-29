CARMICHAEL, CA — Elizabeth Jane (Barton) Evans, "Betty", 86 of Carmichael, CA, formerly of Lima, died June 22, 2019, at her residence.
She was born November 11, 1932, in Springfield to Robert Cheever and Alice Frances (Moomaw) Barton.
On August 13, 1955, she married Ernest S. Evans, Jr., who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Evans was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Shawnee Country Club, Kappa Kappa
Gamma Fraternity, and a docent at the Allen County Museum. She was a volunteer at Lima Memorial
Hospital and past president of the Ohio Hospital Association. She was a member of Daughters of the
American Revolution, the Delphian Club, and the Lotus Club.
She was a graduate of Lima Central High School and a 1954 graduate of University of Missouri. She
taught kindergarten in Lakewood upon graduating.
Survivors include two sons, Ernest S. (Julia) Evans of Suwanee, GA and Robert B. (Megan) Evans of Rocky
River, a daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Joel) Sanchez of Sacramento, CA as well as seven grandchildren; Bill,
Beth, Alex, Catherine, Kate, Emily, and Ian.
Friends and family may call from Noon - 2:00 pm on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home,
Shawnee Chapel. Services will follow at 2 pm and Rev. Megan Croy will officiate. Burial will be at
Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Public Library, Trinity United Methodist Church, or the
Equestrian Therapy Program.