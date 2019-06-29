CARMICHAEL, CA — Elizabeth Jane (Barton) Evans, "Betty", 86 of Carmichael, CA, formerly of Lima, died June 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was born November 11, 1932, in Springfield to Robert Cheever and Alice Frances (Moomaw) Barton.

On August 13, 1955, she married Ernest S. Evans, Jr., who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Evans was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Shawnee Country Club, Kappa Kappa

Gamma Fraternity, and a docent at the Allen County Museum. She was a volunteer at Lima Memorial

Hospital and past president of the Ohio Hospital Association. She was a member of Daughters of the

American Revolution, the Delphian Club, and the Lotus Club.

She was a graduate of Lima Central High School and a 1954 graduate of University of Missouri. She

taught kindergarten in Lakewood upon graduating.

Survivors include two sons, Ernest S. (Julia) Evans of Suwanee, GA and Robert B. (Megan) Evans of Rocky

River, a daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Joel) Sanchez of Sacramento, CA as well as seven grandchildren; Bill,

Beth, Alex, Catherine, Kate, Emily, and Ian.

Friends and family may call from Noon - 2:00 pm on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home,

Shawnee Chapel. Services will follow at 2 pm and Rev. Megan Croy will officiate. Burial will be at

Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Public Library, Trinity United Methodist Church, or the

Equestrian Therapy Program.