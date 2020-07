LIMA — Elizabeth "Betty" J. Graham, 92, died July 1, 2020, at her son's residence.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Gerard Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.